📣 West Columbia, SC Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Roles

West Columbia has some strong options right now if you’re in sales or technical business development. A couple of these roles are six-figure tracks with solid benefits.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: West Columbia, SC (team based in Pennsauken, NJ)

(team based in Pennsauken, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,000–$176,000 + sales incentive plan

Lead a commercial security sales team, drive territory growth, and own revenue and profitability. Great fit if you have 5+ years in B2B sales (3+ in field sales management), are strong with CRM tools, and like coaching a team while still staying close to customers.

Employer: SOLUTION SERVICES

Location: West Columbia, SC (projects across South Carolina)

(projects across South Carolina) Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $90,000–$115,000 per year

Blend engineering and sales by building relationships with industrial clients, scoping projects, and helping grow maintenance and construction work. Comes with company car, laptop, 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and performance incentives—ideal if you have an engineering degree and 2–6 years’ experience.

Employer: Mohawk Industries (Dal-Tile)

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outside sales role growing tile and stone sales by servicing existing accounts and cold calling new ones. You’ll plan weekly sales calls, do market analysis, and manage your own territory—good for someone with 4+ years of selling experience, strong self-motivation, and comfort working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, travel, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.