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📣 West Columbia, SC Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Roles
West Columbia has some strong options right now if you’re in sales or technical business development. A couple of these roles are six-figure tracks with solid benefits.
Commercial Security Sales Manager
- Employer: Johnson Controls
- Location: West Columbia, SC (team based in Pennsauken, NJ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $113,000–$176,000 + sales incentive plan
Lead a commercial security sales team, drive territory growth, and own revenue and profitability. Great fit if you have 5+ years in B2B sales (3+ in field sales management), are strong with CRM tools, and like coaching a team while still staying close to customers.
Project Development Engineer
- Employer: SOLUTION SERVICES
- Location: West Columbia, SC (projects across South Carolina)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: $90,000–$115,000 per year
Blend engineering and sales by building relationships with industrial clients, scoping projects, and helping grow maintenance and construction work. Comes with company car, laptop, 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and performance incentives—ideal if you have an engineering degree and 2–6 years’ experience.
Sales Representative
- Employer: Mohawk Industries (Dal-Tile)
- Location: West Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outside sales role growing tile and stone sales by servicing existing accounts and cold calling new ones. You’ll plan weekly sales calls, do market analysis, and manage your own territory—good for someone with 4+ years of selling experience, strong self-motivation, and comfort working independently.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, travel, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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