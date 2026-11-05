🏥 West Columbia SC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Columbia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to hospice to retail pharmacy. If you’re in patient care or medical support, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Oak Street Health, part of Location: 905 State St, Cayce (West Columbia area), SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed range $252,000 – $283,500, broader CVS range $174,070 – $374,920

This role is all about value-based primary care for Medicare patients in a neighborhood clinic, with a big care team so you can focus on quality, not volume. New grads are welcome, and strong candidates may be considered for Center Medical Director.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a private group)

(recruiting for a private group) Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Retina-focused role with half-day OR weekly and the rest in clinic, plus a partnership track in a well-established multi-site private practice. You’ll tap into a 300-physician network, clinical trials, and fellowship programs, with CompHealth helping with salary negotiation and logistics.

Employer: Functional Pathways at Still Hopes

at Still Hopes Location: Still Hopes, West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the rehab team at a senior living community known for its scenic campus and strong sense of community. Great fit if you’re a PT, PTA, COTA, OT, or SLP with leadership skills and a passion for geriatric care.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time (typically 30+ hours/week)

(typically 30+ hours/week) Salary: $22.50 – $35.75/hour

Step into a lead pharmacy tech role where you manage workflow, train techs, and keep operations running smoothly while still working hands-on in the pharmacy. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs (benefits based on eligibility).

Employer: Carolinas Center for Oral & Facial Surgery

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Indeed ranges are auto-generated, not official)

Front-office role in a fast-paced oral surgery practice, handling phones, scheduling, insurance benefits, and referrals while keeping patient experience top-notch. Comes with 401(k) with match, 8 paid holidays, generous PTO, and room to grow.

Employer: Amedisys, part of Optum

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,640 – $107,460/year

Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates

Provide in-home hospice care, coordinating plans of care, teaching families, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Includes a full Optum/UnitedHealth Group benefits package, plus growth paths across a large national network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.