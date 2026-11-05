🛒 West Columbia Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Shifts

West Columbia has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, with options for day, evening, and overnight work. If you like staying busy and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Public Storage

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 per hour

Work mostly on your own running self-storage properties—help customers choose units, sell moving supplies, and keep the place looking sharp. Schedules run between 9:30am–6pm (weekends till 5pm), with flexible hours, benefits at 20+ hours/week, 401k with match, paid time off, mileage reimbursement, and the chance to earn performance bonuses.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2600 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169

Type: Full-time

Shift: Evenings (weekdays + weekends)

Help customers at a busy convenience store—run the register, suggest products, and keep the store clean and stocked. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, tuition reimbursement, paid training, and lots of room to grow with a large, stable company.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2600 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169

Type: Full-time

Shift: Overnights (weekdays + weekends)

Similar to the evening role but on the night shift—great if you like quieter hours and overnight pay opportunities. You’ll greet customers, handle cash, support the food program, and help keep the store running smoothly, with the same benefits, weekly pay, bonus potential, and career growth as the evening shift.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.