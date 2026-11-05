📋 West Columbia SC Admin Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

West Columbia has some nice admin roles right now, from healthcare to industrial and home care. These are steady office jobs where your organizing skills really matter.

Employer: Carolina Industrial Trucks, Inc.

Location: West Columbia, SC (in person)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: From $22.00/hour (very competitive, based on experience)

Established forklift dealership needs an experienced dispatcher/service coordinator to handle service paperwork, dispatch techs, manage logs, and support the service and rental teams. Good fit if you have 2+ years dispatch/admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and like a busy desk with lots of moving parts. Includes medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), PTO and more.

Employer: Right at Home Columbia

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary with quarterly bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Office-based role scheduling caregivers with seniors and adults who need help at home. You’ll manage schedules, timecards, some payroll tasks, and help with hiring and training, plus be on-call at times. Good for someone with 2+ years business experience, strong people skills, and interest in the home care/medical space. Includes paid healthcare and training opportunities.

Employer: Lexington Health

Location: West Columbia, SC (Lexington Medical Center network)

Department: Utilization Management

Type: Part-time, Day shift (7:00–3:30)

Pay: Not listed

Healthcare admin role doing secretarial, clerical, and receptionist work plus data entry, scheduling, reports, and meeting support. You’ll use Microsoft Office, EPIC, phones, and Kronos while helping keep the department running smoothly. Requires high school diploma and 2+ years admin/reception experience. Benefits include Day 1 medical, dental, life insurance, 403(b) match up to 6%, disability, tuition reimbursement, and student loan forgiveness (for eligible employees).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.