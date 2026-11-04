📋 Multiple Admin Jobs in West Columbia SC, Up to $24/hr

West Columbia has some solid office jobs open right now, especially in healthcare and local business. If you like steady hours, clear tasks, and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lexington Health

Lexington Health Location: West Columbia, SC (Lex Health Swansea)

Type: Full-time, Day shift, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style role in a busy medical office: greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling, handling payments, and keeping records updated. Good fit if you have 6+ months of admin/customer service and want strong benefits like Day ONE medical, dental, life insurance, 403(b) match, disability, tuition help, and possible student loan forgiveness.

Employer: Streamline Business Solutions

Streamline Business Solutions Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, In-person

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM (early start option)

Pay: $20.00–$24.00 per hour

Focused data entry role: updating records, working in spreadsheets, checking for errors, and helping with general office tasks. You’ll use basic Excel and solid typing skills; they’re open to people with limited experience who are ready to learn. Comes with 401(k) + match, health and life insurance, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Lexington Health

Lexington Health Location: West Columbia, SC (Heart & Vascular)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:30 AM–4:30 PM; Fri 7:30 AM–1:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

More advanced scheduling role in a medical office, managing provider calendars, patient appointments, and schedule changes. You’ll also help train coworkers, troubleshoot tricky scheduling issues, and may handle some order entry. Requires 6+ months healthcare scheduling experience and comfort with medical terminology and Microsoft Office; offers the same strong Lexington Health benefits as above.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.