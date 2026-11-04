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🚔 Multiple Security Officer Openings in West Columbia, SC
West Columbia is busy at night right now, and security companies are hiring to keep local sites safe. If you like steady hours, clear routines, and helping people feel secure, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer Part Time – Site Access
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: West Columbia, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.51/hour
- Schedule: Fri & Sat, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM
Night shift role focused on access control at a tech/media/telecom site. You’ll check badges, watch entry points, log visitors, and respond calmly to any issues while providing friendly customer service.
Security Officer Part Time – Experienced Unarmed Deterrence
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: West Columbia, SC
- Type: Part-time (listed under full-time category, but marked part-time in description)
- Pay: $18.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 PM – 2:30 AM
Patrol-focused role where you walk or drive the site, watch the perimeter and parking areas, and keep a visible presence to deter problems before they start. Good fit if you like moving around and staying alert.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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