🚔 Multiple Security Officer Openings in West Columbia, SC

West Columbia is busy at night right now, and security companies are hiring to keep local sites safe. If you like steady hours, clear routines, and helping people feel secure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.51/hour

Schedule: Fri & Sat, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Night shift role focused on access control at a tech/media/telecom site. You’ll check badges, watch entry points, log visitors, and respond calmly to any issues while providing friendly customer service.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time (listed under full-time category, but marked part-time in description)

(listed under full-time category, but marked part-time in description) Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 PM – 2:30 AM

Patrol-focused role where you walk or drive the site, watch the perimeter and parking areas, and keep a visible presence to deter problems before they start. Good fit if you like moving around and staying alert.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.