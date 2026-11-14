West Chicago’s industrial side is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open in town.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: West Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up foam manufacturing machines, support the assembly floor, and keep products within spec using basic measuring tools. Good fit if you have 1+ year factory experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want a stable role with a large manufacturer.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: West Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, Day shift (5:00 AM – 1:30 PM)

Salary: $34.09 – $46.87/hour (IL range)

Day-shift maintenance role keeping production and packaging equipment running at a major food manufacturer. Uses both mechanical and electrical skills, preventive maintenance, and troubleshooting, with strong training and an industry-competitive pay and benefits package.

Employer: GROEBNER

Location: West Chicago, IL (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Salary: $19.00 – $23.00/hour

Active warehouse role picking orders, loading/unloading trucks, and helping with inventory and customer pickups. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement, and they’ll consider you even without prior forklift experience if you’re reliable and ready to learn.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact duties in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.