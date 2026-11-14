🚌 West Chicago Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

West Chicago has solid options right now if you like being on the road. Here are several driving jobs, from local store runs to high-earning CDL routes.

Employer: V V N Express Inc

V V N Express Inc Location: West Chicago, IL (over-the-road, on the road)

(over-the-road, on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $8,000 – $15,000 per month, 32% of gross revenue

Over-the-road CDL A role hauling flatbed and step deck freight with weekly direct deposit and modern trucks and trailers. You’ll run at least 2 weeks at a time, secure/tarp loads, and keep DOT-compliant logs.

Employer: V V N Express Inc

V V N Express Inc Location: West Chicago, IL (on the road, across the USA)

(on the road, across the USA) Type: Full-time

Pay: $5,000 – $15,000 per month, 32% of gross

CDL A position with steady loads across the USA, weekly direct deposit, and bonuses for clean inspections and referrals. Flatbed/step deck experience is preferred, but paid training is available, and they’re open to both company drivers and owner-operators.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: West Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.13 per hour

Local driving job delivering auto parts to pro customers, picking up returns, and helping in the store with stocking and customer service. Good fit if you want steady hours close to home, have a valid driver’s license, and can lift up to 50 lbs regularly.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.