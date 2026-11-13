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West Chicago
🏭 West Chicago Manufacturing: Multiple Full-Time Openings
4 days ago
West Chicago’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants running multiple shifts and looking for steady help. If you like hands-on work and clear schedules, these roles are worth a look.
MACHINE OPERATOR – PLATING, 3rd Shift Overnights
- Employer: American Standard Circuits
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m., Mon–Fri, some overtime)
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll run plating equipment to finish circuit boards, prep tanks, set temps and cycle times, and check quality. Good fit if you’re okay with overnight hours, standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working around chemicals.
Quality Operator – Inspection Dept, 3rd Shift Overnight
- Employer: American Standard Circuits
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m., Mon–Fri, frequent Saturday overtime)
- Pay: Not listed
Inspect inner layers of circuit boards before they move into full production, checking conductivity and doing post-etch work. Great if you have sharp eyes, can stand for long periods, and like detailed, quality-focused work.
FINAL INSPECTION OPERATOR – 2nd Shift Afternoons
- Employer: American Standard Circuits
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m., Mon–Fri, some overtime)
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll visually inspect printed circuit boards on a light table, spot defects, and rework parts when possible. Good for someone with strong attention to detail, good vision, and comfort working in a busy production area.
Inspector Operator – Quality Dept, 2nd Shift Afternoon
- Employer: American Standard Circuits
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m., Mon–Fri, overtime often available)
- Pay: Not listed
Similar to the 3rd shift quality role, but on afternoons: you’ll inspect inner layers of multilayer circuit boards and verify conductivity. Ideal if you like steady afternoon hours and careful, repetitive inspection work.
DRILLING OPERATOR – 2nd Shift Afternoons
- Employer: American Standard Circuits
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m., Mon–Fri, overtime often available)
- Pay: Not listed
Operate machines that drill and rout circuit board panels, check parts against templates, and change out tools. Good match if you’re comfortable around machinery, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like hands-on, technical work.
MACHINE OPERATOR – MULTI-LAYER/LAYUP, 2nd Shift
- Employer: American Standard Circuits
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m., Mon–Fri, weekday overtime, some Saturdays)
- Pay: Not listed
Help build multilayer printed circuit boards by prepping inner layers, doing layup, and running hot/cool presses. Best for someone who likes physical work, can stand for long stretches, and wants a steady afternoon schedule.
Returns Processing Associate
- Employer: CORECENTRIC SOLUTIONS
- Location: West Chicago, IL 60185
- Type: Full-time, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Pay: $17.00/hour + hiring bonus up to $500
Support remanufacturing by receiving, unboxing, inspecting, testing, cleaning, and repackaging returned products. Nice option if you want day shift, warehouse-style work, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.
CNC Machinist
- Employer: KELTEC Industrial Filtration / AJR Filtration
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 8-hour days with some overtime/weekends
- Pay: Not listed
Program, set up, and run CNC and manual mills/lathes, read blueprints, and help with fixtures and repairs. Great for someone with 2+ years CNC experience, strong mechanical skills, and interest in low-volume precision work.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—manufacturing roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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