West Chicago’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants running multiple shifts and looking for steady help. If you like hands-on work and clear schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Standard Circuits

American Standard Circuits Location: West Chicago, IL

West Chicago, IL Type: Full-time , 3rd shift ( 10:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m., Mon–Fri , some overtime)

, 3rd shift ( , some overtime) Pay: Not listed

You’ll run plating equipment to finish circuit boards, prep tanks, set temps and cycle times, and check quality. Good fit if you’re okay with overnight hours, standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working around chemicals.

Employer: American Standard Circuits

American Standard Circuits Location: West Chicago, IL

West Chicago, IL Type: Full-time , 3rd shift ( 10:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m., Mon–Fri , frequent Saturday overtime)

, 3rd shift ( , frequent Saturday overtime) Pay: Not listed

Inspect inner layers of circuit boards before they move into full production, checking conductivity and doing post-etch work. Great if you have sharp eyes, can stand for long periods, and like detailed, quality-focused work.

Employer: American Standard Circuits

American Standard Circuits Location: West Chicago, IL

West Chicago, IL Type: Full-time , 2nd shift ( 3:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m., Mon–Fri , some overtime)

, 2nd shift ( , some overtime) Pay: Not listed

You’ll visually inspect printed circuit boards on a light table, spot defects, and rework parts when possible. Good for someone with strong attention to detail, good vision, and comfort working in a busy production area.

Employer: American Standard Circuits

American Standard Circuits Location: West Chicago, IL

West Chicago, IL Type: Full-time , 2nd shift ( 3:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m., Mon–Fri , overtime often available)

, 2nd shift ( , overtime often available) Pay: Not listed

Similar to the 3rd shift quality role, but on afternoons: you’ll inspect inner layers of multilayer circuit boards and verify conductivity. Ideal if you like steady afternoon hours and careful, repetitive inspection work.

Employer: American Standard Circuits

American Standard Circuits Location: West Chicago, IL

West Chicago, IL Type: Full-time , 2nd shift ( 3:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m., Mon–Fri , overtime often available)

, 2nd shift ( , overtime often available) Pay: Not listed

Operate machines that drill and rout circuit board panels, check parts against templates, and change out tools. Good match if you’re comfortable around machinery, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like hands-on, technical work.

Employer: American Standard Circuits

American Standard Circuits Location: West Chicago, IL

West Chicago, IL Type: Full-time , 2nd shift ( 3:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m., Mon–Fri , weekday overtime, some Saturdays)

, 2nd shift ( , weekday overtime, some Saturdays) Pay: Not listed

Help build multilayer printed circuit boards by prepping inner layers, doing layup, and running hot/cool presses. Best for someone who likes physical work, can stand for long stretches, and wants a steady afternoon schedule.

Employer: CORECENTRIC SOLUTIONS

Location: West Chicago, IL 60185

West Chicago, IL 60185 Type: Full-time , 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

, Pay: $17.00/hour + hiring bonus up to $500

Support remanufacturing by receiving, unboxing, inspecting, testing, cleaning, and repackaging returned products. Nice option if you want day shift, warehouse-style work, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: KELTEC Industrial Filtration / AJR Filtration

Location: West Chicago, IL

West Chicago, IL Type: Full-time , 8-hour days with some overtime/weekends

, 8-hour days with some overtime/weekends Pay: Not listed

Program, set up, and run CNC and manual mills/lathes, read blueprints, and help with fixtures and repairs. Great for someone with 2+ years CNC experience, strong mechanical skills, and interest in low-volume precision work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—manufacturing roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.