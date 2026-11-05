Grinchmas Gathering at ARC Center on Dec. 19

The West Chicago Park District will host a Grinchmas Gathering on Saturday, December 19 from 12:00–2:00pm at the ARC Center in West Chicago, IL for all ages, with pizza lunch, meet-and-greets and photos with the Grinch and Santa, and holiday crafts for kids. Children must come with a guardian, and every person, adult and child, must be registered; participants under age 1 are free. Fees are $15R/$18NR if you register by November 26, $20R/$22NR if you register by December 16, and $25 per person at the door.

This content is adapted from materials provided by West Chicago Park District