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West Chicago
Grinchmas Gathering at ARC Center on Dec. 19
6 days ago
The West Chicago Park District will host a Grinchmas Gathering on Saturday, December 19 from 12:00–2:00pm at the ARC Center in West Chicago, IL for all ages, with pizza lunch, meet-and-greets and photos with the Grinch and Santa, and holiday crafts for kids. Children must come with a guardian, and every person, adult and child, must be registered; participants under age 1 are free. Fees are $15R/$18NR if you register by November 26, $20R/$22NR if you register by December 16, and $25 per person at the door.
This content is adapted from materials provided by West Chicago Park District
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