🏭 West Chicago Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

West Chicago’s shop floors are busy right now, from high-tech robotics to hands-on metalwork. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of a shift, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield (C&W Services)

Cushman & Wakefield (C&W Services) Location: West Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.66 – $39.60/hour

Lead the maintenance team on automated packaging and distribution equipment in a clean, cutting-edge facility. This role is ideal if you have several years of experience with conveyors, PLCs, and CMMS and want to mentor junior techs while still staying hands-on.

Employer: OSI Group

Location: West Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time (1st shift)

Full-time (1st shift) Pay: $19.00 – $20.50/hour

Entry-level general labor in a food manufacturing plant, doing packing, basic line support, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you can lift up to 50 lbs, handle a fast pace, and want steady hours with overtime potential and full benefits.

Employer: INX International Ink Co.

Location: West Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00 pm – 10:30 pm)

Full-time, Pay: $21.00 – $24.00/hour

Operate milling and support equipment to make high-quality printing inks, with training provided for the right person. Great if you like detailed, process-driven work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits plus growth in a stable, global company.

Employer: Ironware International

Location: West Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: Not listed

Hands-on shop role working on custom, hand-forged lighting, furniture, and architectural pieces. Perfect if you’re into blacksmithing, welding, or just love making things with your hands and want a creative, craft-focused environment with benefits and flexible scheduling.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good local roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.