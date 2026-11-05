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🏭 West Chicago Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
West Chicago’s shop floors are busy right now, from high-tech robotics to hands-on metalwork. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of a shift, these roles are worth a look.
Senior Mechatronics & Robotics Technician
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield (C&W Services)
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.66 – $39.60/hour
Lead the maintenance team on automated packaging and distribution equipment in a clean, cutting-edge facility. This role is ideal if you have several years of experience with conveyors, PLCs, and CMMS and want to mentor junior techs while still staying hands-on.
Line Packer/Floor Cleaner – 1st Shift
- Employer: OSI Group
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time (1st shift)
- Pay: $19.00 – $20.50/hour
Entry-level general labor in a food manufacturing plant, doing packing, basic line support, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you can lift up to 50 lbs, handle a fast pace, and want steady hours with overtime potential and full benefits.
Mill Operator (2nd Shift)
- Employer: INX International Ink Co.
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00 pm – 10:30 pm)
- Pay: $21.00 – $24.00/hour
Operate milling and support equipment to make high-quality printing inks, with training provided for the right person. Great if you like detailed, process-driven work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits plus growth in a stable, global company.
Metal Fabricator / Shop Help
- Employer: Ironware International
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on shop role working on custom, hand-forged lighting, furniture, and architectural pieces. Perfect if you’re into blacksmithing, welding, or just love making things with your hands and want a creative, craft-focused environment with benefits and flexible scheduling.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good local roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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