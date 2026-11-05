🛒 West Chicago Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Chicago has some solid customer-facing roles right now, from auto parts pros to hybrid office work. If you like helping people and solving problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: West Chicago, IL (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85 – $20.98/hour + commission

Lead commercial sales for a busy auto parts store, support the GM, and help manage team members and delivery drivers. Great fit if you know car systems and parts, like building long-term customer relationships, and want commission on top of hourly pay.

Employer: Publicis Digital Experience (Epsilon)

Location: Hybrid – 3 days/week in office, 1240 North Avenue, West Chicago, IL 60185

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,280 – $53,445/year

Support automotive dealer clients by phone and online, using Salesforce and marketing tools to keep customers happy and programs performing well. This role comes with strong benefits, flexible time off, and chances to grow inside a large global marketing group.

Employer: Linamar / Skyjack

Location: West Chicago, IL (home base), traveling across South NV, NM, AZ, CO & North America

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Travel to customer sites to train and support clients using Skyjack equipment, with a home office in the region. Ideal if you have 3+ years of customer service, strong electrical/hydraulic skills, and like a mix of hands-on tech work and customer training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.