undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in West Chester, PA
West Chester has some very sweet mixed-breed dogs waiting for loving homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester. Staff are still getting to know them, but you can be the first to help them blossom.
Trust
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Shelter staff are still learning about Trust, but we know he’s a young pup with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re ready to guide a baby dog through training and give him a safe, loving home, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Trust and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Praitor
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Praitor is a young, medium-sized tan mix. The team is still getting to know his personality, but his age suggests he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to learn good manners with a patient family.
👉 Meet Praitor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cadence
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Cadence is a pretty tan-and-white young female. Staff are still writing her bio, but she’s a great option if you want a dog who’s still youthful and trainable without being a tiny puppy.
👉 Meet Cadence and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Becca
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Becca is a baby white mixed-breed pup. As a young puppy, she’ll need guidance with house training, basic cues, and routines, but she’ll also have lots of love and energy to share.
👉 Meet Becca and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Whitmore
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Chestnut
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Whitmore is a handsome dark-coated young dog with warm brown tones. His full personality is still a mystery, but he’s at a great age for bonding and training with an active adopter.
👉 Meet Whitmore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lily
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Lily is a young black mixed-breed girl. With staff still getting to know her, visiting in person is the best way to see if she’s the right fit for your home.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ace
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Ace is an adult black-and-white mixed-breed dog. If you prefer a dog who may be a bit more settled than a puppy, Ace could be a wonderful choice once you meet him and learn more from staff.
👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bianca
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Bianca is a baby tan-and-white pup. She’s ready for someone who can commit to puppy training, socialization, and lots of gentle structure as she grows.
👉 Meet Bianca and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester or calling (610) 692-6113 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.