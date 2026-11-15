West Chester has some very sweet mixed-breed dogs waiting for loving homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester. Staff are still getting to know them, but you can be the first to help them blossom.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Shelter staff are still learning about Trust, but we know he’s a young pup with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re ready to guide a baby dog through training and give him a safe, loving home, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Trust and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Praitor is a young, medium-sized tan mix. The team is still getting to know his personality, but his age suggests he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to learn good manners with a patient family.

👉 Meet Praitor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Cadence is a pretty tan-and-white young female. Staff are still writing her bio, but she’s a great option if you want a dog who’s still youthful and trainable without being a tiny puppy.

👉 Meet Cadence and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Becca is a baby white mixed-breed pup. As a young puppy, she’ll need guidance with house training, basic cues, and routines, but she’ll also have lots of love and energy to share.

👉 Meet Becca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Chestnut Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Whitmore is a handsome dark-coated young dog with warm brown tones. His full personality is still a mystery, but he’s at a great age for bonding and training with an active adopter.

👉 Meet Whitmore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Lily is a young black mixed-breed girl. With staff still getting to know her, visiting in person is the best way to see if she’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Ace is an adult black-and-white mixed-breed dog. If you prefer a dog who may be a bit more settled than a puppy, Ace could be a wonderful choice once you meet him and learn more from staff.

👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Address: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Bianca is a baby tan-and-white pup. She’s ready for someone who can commit to puppy training, socialization, and lots of gentle structure as she grows.

👉 Meet Bianca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester or calling (610) 692-6113 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.