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🐱 Sweet West Chester Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in West Chester, PA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester for someone just like you.
Welsh (Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 (PA Kennel License #01647)
Welsh is a handsome brown boy looking for a safe, loving home. Adult cats like Welsh often settle in quickly and make calm, steady companions.
👉 Meet Welsh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Welsh (Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 (PA Kennel License #01647)
This Welsh is a lovely brown-coated girl who’s also hoping for a forever family. If you’re open to adults, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Welsh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 (PA Kennel License #01647)
The staff are still getting to know Simba, so his full bio is coming soon. For now, we know he’s a sweet gray kitten who needs a loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Patty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 (PA Kennel License #01647)
Patty is a mostly white kitten who’s ready to start life with her new family. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up by your side, Patty could be the one.
👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester at (610) 692-6113 or visit them at 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 to meet your new best friend.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.