Looking for a new feline friend in West Chester, PA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 (PA Kennel License #01647)

Welsh is a handsome brown boy looking for a safe, loving home. Adult cats like Welsh often settle in quickly and make calm, steady companions.

👉 Meet Welsh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 (PA Kennel License #01647)

This Welsh is a lovely brown-coated girl who’s also hoping for a forever family. If you’re open to adults, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Welsh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 (PA Kennel License #01647)

The staff are still getting to know Simba, so his full bio is coming soon. For now, we know he’s a sweet gray kitten who needs a loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 (PA Kennel License #01647)

Patty is a mostly white kitten who’s ready to start life with her new family. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up by your side, Patty could be the one.

👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester at (610) 692-6113 or visit them at 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 to meet your new best friend.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.