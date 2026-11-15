West Chester neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kids’ toys to home workout gear and decor. Here’s what’s up for grabs.

Item: Yellow CAT ride-on toy vehicle for kids

Condition/details: Construction-themed design. Missing the charger – the poster notes a replacement can be bought for about $20 via Magic Cars.

Location: Hoopes Park, West Chester, PA

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun for little construction fans, especially if you’re willing to buy the charger separately.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Recumbent exercise bike for seniors

Condition/details: Described as in good condition, about 1 year old. 400 lb weight capacity, comfortable seat, pulse sensor, 16-level resistance, and LCD monitor. Already assembled and heavy – you’ll need to pick it up yourself.

Location: Barker, West Chester, PA

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Contact: The poster asks interested neighbors to email saturdaysue01@gmail.com.

Great option if you want to build a home workout space without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wallpaper rolls – 2 tan rolls and 3 tropical rolls

Condition/details: Poster notes they’re perfect for closet interiors or small bathrooms. Great for a small refresh or accent wall.

Location: West Lynn Farm, West Chester, PA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little freebie if you’re doing a small home project and don’t need full-price wallpaper.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and make plans to pick it up soon—free deals in West Chester tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.