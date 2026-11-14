West Chester has a nice mix of driving and auto shop jobs right now. Good options here whether you want to be home daily or run the open road.

Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC

DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC Location: West Chester, PA (OTR/regional routes)

(OTR/regional routes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile, about $1,661–$2,239 per week, $1,500 sign-on bonus

OTR job with strong mileage pay, paid on all dispatch miles (loaded and empty), and home most weekends. Newer Volvo/Freightliner tractors, 99% no-touch freight, vacation that grows with you, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and more.

Employer: A. Duie Pyle, Inc.

Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: $36/hour, overtime after 40, paid weekly

Day cab, home daily Monday–Friday, doing LTL pickups and deliveries with 48’/53’ trailers. Comes with modern equipment, paid vacation/PTO/holidays, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, profit sharing, and wellness programs. Hazmat and (or willing to get) tanker are required.

Employer: Keyes Automotive

Location: 737 Downingtown Pike, West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time (some part-time flexibility)

Pay: $18–$25 per hour, plus performance bonuses

Shop role doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on many makes and models, with a chance to also handle service advising. Offers competitive pay, bonuses, paid time off/holidays, employee discount, and ongoing training in a team-focused, customer-first shop.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.