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🚌 West Chester, PA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Openings
West Chester has a nice mix of driving and auto shop jobs right now. Good options here whether you want to be home daily or run the open road.
CDL A Driver – Company Regional OTR
- Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC
- Location: West Chester, PA (OTR/regional routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile, about $1,661–$2,239 per week, $1,500 sign-on bonus
OTR job with strong mileage pay, paid on all dispatch miles (loaded and empty), and home most weekends. Newer Volvo/Freightliner tractors, 99% no-touch freight, vacation that grows with you, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and more.
Local CDL-A Truck Driver
- Employer: A. Duie Pyle, Inc.
- Location: West Chester, PA
- Type: Full-time, local
- Pay: $36/hour, overtime after 40, paid weekly
Day cab, home daily Monday–Friday, doing LTL pickups and deliveries with 48’/53’ trailers. Comes with modern equipment, paid vacation/PTO/holidays, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, profit sharing, and wellness programs. Hazmat and (or willing to get) tanker are required.
Automotive Technician / Service Advisor
- Employer: Keyes Automotive
- Location: 737 Downingtown Pike, West Chester, PA
- Type: Full-time (some part-time flexibility)
- Pay: $18–$25 per hour, plus performance bonuses
Shop role doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on many makes and models, with a chance to also handle service advising. Offers competitive pay, bonuses, paid time off/holidays, employee discount, and ongoing training in a team-focused, customer-first shop.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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