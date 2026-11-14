West Chester has some very special kittens hoping to find their forever families. All of these little ones are waiting at Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester and are ready for a fresh start.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Rowley is a sleek, all-black baby boy with classic kitten charm. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, Rowley could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Rowley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Greg is a brown/chocolate baby boy with a soft coat and bright eyes. He’s a young kitten who’s ready to settle into a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Kandy is a sweet brown/chocolate baby girl. She’s still very young and would love a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Kandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Newton is a brown/chocolate baby boy looking for a family to call his own. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, Newton may be your guy.

👉 Meet Newton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near West Chester, PA, please consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester or calling (610) 692-6113 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.