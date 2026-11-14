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🐱 Sweet West Chester Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
West Chester has some very special kittens hoping to find their forever families. All of these little ones are waiting at Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester and are ready for a fresh start.
Rowley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Rowley is a sleek, all-black baby boy with classic kitten charm. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, Rowley could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Rowley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Greg
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Greg is a brown/chocolate baby boy with a soft coat and bright eyes. He’s a young kitten who’s ready to settle into a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kandy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Kandy is a sweet brown/chocolate baby girl. She’s still very young and would love a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Kandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Newton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Newton is a brown/chocolate baby boy looking for a family to call his own. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, Newton may be your guy.
👉 Meet Newton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near West Chester, PA, please consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester or calling (610) 692-6113 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.