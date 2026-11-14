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🐶 Playful Puppies & Sweet Adult Dogs Ready to Adopt in West Chester
West Chester has some very special dogs waiting for loving homes right now. From tiny puppies to charming adults, these pups are ready to meet their new families.
Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
Location: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
Phone: (610) 692-6113
PA Kennel License #01647
Parmesean
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are still getting to know him, so more info will be coming soon.
👉 Meet Parmesean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lemoncello
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are still learning her personality; a full bio will be posted soon.
👉 Meet Lemoncello and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dijon
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are getting to know him; check back for more details.
👉 Meet Dijon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunflower
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are still learning about her; a bio will be added soon.
👉 Meet Sunflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rockefeller
- Nickname: Rocky
- Breed: American Bulldog / French Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 34 lbs
- Color: Brindle with white
- Personality: Described as silly, goofy, a bit stubborn, and full of classic Bulldog charm and snorts.
- Favorite things: Stuffed toys – they make him very happy!
👉 Meet Rockefeller and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Biscotti
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are getting to know him; more info will be shared soon.
👉 Meet Biscotti and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mellow yellow
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are still learning his personality; a full bio is coming.
👉 Meet Mellow yellow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Banana
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are getting to know him; check back for updates.
👉 Meet Banana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lemon Chiffon
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are still learning about him; a bio will be posted soon.
👉 Meet Lemon Chiffon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lemon Curry
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are getting to know her; more details will be added soon.
👉 Meet Lemon Curry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cornbread
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are still learning his personality; a bio is coming soon.
👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shortbread
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $500
- Notes: Staff are getting to know him; more info will be shared soon.
👉 Meet Shortbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Angel's Retreat – West Chester
Shelter: Angel's Retreat (West Chester, PA)
(Please use the Adoptapet links below to contact the rescue and apply.)
Sparrow
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
👉 Meet Sparrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hawk
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
👉 Meet Hawk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harriet
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $500
👉 Meet Harriet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Finch
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
👉 Meet Finch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a wonderful time to visit Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester or connect with Angel's Retreat. Even a quick share of these links can help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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