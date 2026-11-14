West Chester has some very special dogs waiting for loving homes right now. From tiny puppies to charming adults, these pups are ready to meet their new families.

Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Location: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: (610) 692-6113

PA Kennel License #01647

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are still getting to know him, so more info will be coming soon.

👉 Meet Parmesean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are still learning her personality; a full bio will be posted soon.

👉 Meet Lemoncello and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are getting to know him; check back for more details.

👉 Meet Dijon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are still learning about her; a bio will be added soon.

👉 Meet Sunflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Rocky

Rocky Breed: American Bulldog / French Bulldog mix

American Bulldog / French Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 34 lbs

About Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Personality: Described as silly, goofy, a bit stubborn, and full of classic Bulldog charm and snorts.

Described as silly, goofy, a bit stubborn, and full of classic Bulldog charm and snorts. Favorite things: Stuffed toys – they make him very happy!

👉 Meet Rockefeller and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are getting to know him; more info will be shared soon.

👉 Meet Biscotti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are still learning his personality; a full bio is coming.

👉 Meet Mellow yellow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are getting to know him; check back for updates.

👉 Meet Banana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are still learning about him; a bio will be posted soon.

👉 Meet Lemon Chiffon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are getting to know her; more details will be added soon.

👉 Meet Lemon Curry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are still learning his personality; a bio is coming soon.

👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $500

Notes: Staff are getting to know him; more info will be shared soon.

👉 Meet Shortbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Angel's Retreat – West Chester

Shelter: Angel's Retreat (West Chester, PA)

(Please use the Adoptapet links below to contact the rescue and apply.)

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

👉 Meet Sparrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

👉 Meet Hawk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $500

👉 Meet Harriet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

👉 Meet Finch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a wonderful time to visit Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester or connect with Angel's Retreat. Even a quick share of these links can help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.