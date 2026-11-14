West Chester’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks in construction and skilled trades hiring today.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,715 – $180,000 per year (commission/flag rate)

Work in a modern collision repair shop with a big national brand and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid holidays). Ideal if you’re experienced with frame machines, I-CAR welding, and want high earning potential based on your skill and speed.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a specialty construction company)

(recruiting for a specialty construction company) Location: West Chester, PA (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $35 per hour

Join a growing custom builder working on unique residential and outdoor projects, not cookie-cutter jobs. Great fit if you have framing experience, like problem-solving on one-of-a-kind builds, and don’t mind travel.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand (Zeks Compressed Air)

(Zeks Compressed Air) Location: 1302 Goshen Pkwy, West Chester, PA 19380

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm)

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

First-shift welding role in a manufacturing setting using MIG, TIG, and other processes. Comes with a full corporate benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, stock grant) and steady weekday hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good trade jobs move fast, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.