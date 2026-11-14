West Chester has some solid customer-facing roles right now, from office-based order support to on-the-road retail sales. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Location: West Chester, PA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support complex, engineered products and own customer orders from first call to final shipment. This is a non–call-center role where you work closely with production, engineering, and shipping, with strong benefits, 401(k), PTO, and stock options.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: West Chester, PA area (travel between stores)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Work with popular snack brands, visit multiple grocery and convenience stores, and build displays that sell. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, and health benefits.

Employer: Daicel Chiral Technologies

Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role handling quotes, orders, shipping, and customer questions for a science-focused company. Good fit if you like detailed work, logistics, and teamwork and have 3–5 years of customer service or inside sales support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.