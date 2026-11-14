🏭 West Chester, PA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Skilled Roles Open Now

West Chester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with CNC and engineering skills. If you like hands-on work with solid pay and growth, this week looks strong.

Employer: Transwall

Transwall Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help improve how Transwall makes its products from start to finish. You’ll work with engineering and production to boost quality, safety, and cost using Lean tools, new fixtures, and better processes.

Employer: Not listed (precision manufacturing operation)

Not listed (precision manufacturing operation) Location: West Chester, PA 19380

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $22–$30/hour + 15% 2nd shift or 30% 3rd shift differential

Full-time CNC role where you set up and run multi-axis machines making tight-tolerance medical parts. Good fit if you have 2+ years CNC experience, can read blueprints, and want steady work with multiple shifts and benefits (401k, PTO, dental, vision).

Employer: Closr (recruiting for a precision medical manufacturer)

(recruiting for a precision medical manufacturer) Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $27–$35/hour, with potential $95,000–$120,000+ per year

High-end Swiss machining role where you program and set up Star Swiss lathes for medical device parts. Offers 1st/2nd/3rd shift options, relocation up to $15,000, 401(k) match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision, plus a modern, climate-controlled shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—shops here often grow fast and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.