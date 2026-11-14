⚖️ West Chester, PA Legal & Compliance Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

West Chester’s legal and pharma scene is busy right now, with a mix of law firm and biopharma openings. If you’re in Legal & Compliance or want to pivot into it, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lamb McErlane PC – Attorneys at Law

Lamb McErlane PC – Attorneys at Law Location: West Chester, PA (100% in-office)

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Salary: Not listed (send expected range with application)

Support a busy criminal defense and litigation practice from client intake through trial prep and post-sentence work. Great fit if you have litigation experience, love details and deadlines, and want hands-on work with experienced attorneys plus competitive pay, full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid parking.

Employer: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead global CMC regulatory strategy for innovative small-molecule drugs at a major biopharma company. You’ll be the go-to RA CMC contact, guiding cross‑functional teams, handling health authority interactions, and overseeing CMC submissions, with strong benefits from day one and 401(k) match.

Employer: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Location: Hybrid – West Chester, PA or Parsippany, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning Risk Management Programs and REMS operations for a small product portfolio. You’ll manage FDA-facing work, vendors, budgets, and a team of 3, and partner closely with Regulatory, Safety, Medical, and Commercial, with a hybrid schedule and robust benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.