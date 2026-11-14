West Chester neighbors are sharing some kind pet-related freebies this week. If you have room in your home or yard, these could be a great fit.

Item: Dog looking for a new home

Condition: Needs a new home with fenced in yard

Location: Westtown, West Chester, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is looking to rehome their dog and wants a family with a fenced-in yard. This is a good match if you have secure outdoor space and time for walks, play, and care. Please check the listing for details about the dog’s age, size, and temperament, and to message the current owner.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Outdoor dog/cat shelter igloo

Condition: Sturdy, made of durable material, waterproof

Location: West Lynn Farm, West Chester, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

This outdoor igloo shelter is made to protect a dog or cat from the weather. It’s described as sturdy and waterproof, so it could work well on a porch, deck, or yard to give your pet a dry, covered spot. Great for pets that like to be outside but still need shelter.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free pet items and adoptions tend to go quickly, so if something looks right for you, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.