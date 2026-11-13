West Chester has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to meet them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: Staff are still getting to know Diamond, so her full bio is coming soon. Adult cats like her often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Diamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: The team is still learning about Coral. As a young kitten, he’ll be looking for a home ready for playtime, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Coral and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: Staff are still getting to know Cantaloupe. Orange boys are shelter favorites, and he’s waiting for someone to come meet him.

👉 Meet Cantaloupe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: The shelter is still writing Jellyfish’s bio. Orange girl kittens are a bit rare, so she’s a special little one.

👉 Meet Jellyfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: Staff are still getting to know Woodsy. She’s an orange adult girl with a lovely warm coat.

👉 Meet Woodsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: The team is still learning about Thursday. As a young cat, she’s a nice middle ground between kitten energy and adult calm.

👉 Meet Thursday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: Staff are still getting to know Shrimp Cocktail. She’s a tiny house panther in the making.

👉 Meet Shrimp Cocktail and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: The shelter is still writing Gadget’s bio. She’s a sleek black kitten looking for a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Gadget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: Staff are still getting to know Ruler. He’s a handsome black adult cat hoping for a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Ruler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

All of these cats are at:

Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

1212 Phoenixville Pike

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: (610) 692-6113

PA Kennel License #01647

If one of these faces caught your eye, please call the shelter or click through to their listing to learn more about visits, applications, and what’s included in the adoption fee.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.