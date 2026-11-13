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🐱 Sweet West Chester Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
West Chester has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to meet them.
Diamond
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: Staff are still getting to know Diamond, so her full bio is coming soon. Adult cats like her often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet Diamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coral
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: The team is still learning about Coral. As a young kitten, he’ll be looking for a home ready for playtime, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Coral and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cantaloupe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: Staff are still getting to know Cantaloupe. Orange boys are shelter favorites, and he’s waiting for someone to come meet him.
👉 Meet Cantaloupe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jellyfish
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: The shelter is still writing Jellyfish’s bio. Orange girl kittens are a bit rare, so she’s a special little one.
👉 Meet Jellyfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Woodsy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: Staff are still getting to know Woodsy. She’s an orange adult girl with a lovely warm coat.
👉 Meet Woodsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thursday
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: The team is still learning about Thursday. As a young cat, she’s a nice middle ground between kitten energy and adult calm.
👉 Meet Thursday and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mocha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Latte
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shrimp Cocktail
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: Staff are still getting to know Shrimp Cocktail. She’s a tiny house panther in the making.
👉 Meet Shrimp Cocktail and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gadget
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: The shelter is still writing Gadget’s bio. She’s a sleek black kitten looking for a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Gadget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ruler
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: Staff are still getting to know Ruler. He’s a handsome black adult cat hoping for a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Ruler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
All of these cats are at:
Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
1212 Phoenixville Pike
West Chester, PA 19380
Phone: (610) 692-6113
PA Kennel License #01647
If one of these faces caught your eye, please call the shelter or click through to their listing to learn more about visits, applications, and what’s included in the adoption fee.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.