West Chester has some solid admin roles right now, from entry‑level office support to high‑level executive work. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Forensic / Instrumentation Technical Services (ITS), an ATS company

U.S. Forensic / Location: West Chester, PA (on-site at ITS lab)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy calibration lab by handling records, invoices, scheduling onsite services, and keeping customer and equipment info accurate. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, strong with Microsoft Office, and like working with multiple teams in a fast‑paced technical setting.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (DePuy Synthes Trauma Business Unit)

Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time, overtime eligible

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: 11/18/2026

High‑level support role for the Vice President of Marketing and leadership team, managing complex calendars, global meetings, travel, and key projects. Ideal if you have 6+ years of executive-level admin experience, are a pro in Microsoft Office / Teams / Zoom / SharePoint, and can handle confidential work in a fast‑moving, global environment.

Employer: Kia of West Chester

Location: West Chester, PA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000 per year

Handle vehicle titles, registrations, and sales paperwork for a busy dealership, making sure everything is accurate and PennDOT-compliant. Great for someone with dealership title or automotive accounting experience, plus tools like CVR/Vitu, CDK, and strong attention to detail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.