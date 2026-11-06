🏭 West Chester, PA Manufacturing: Several Hands-On Roles Open Now

West Chester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around medical devices and power systems. If you like building real products and solving technical problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom

Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time, contract

Salary: Not listed

Support medical device manufacturing by improving processes, fixing equipment issues, and leading Lean/continuous improvement projects. Great fit if you have an engineering background and enjoy hands-on work with mills, lathes, and automated systems in a regulated environment.

Employer: Mission Critical Group

Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role testing and troubleshooting switchgear and electrical control equipment before it ships to customers. You’ll use meters and test gear on the production floor, follow detailed procedures, and work with engineering and quality teams to catch issues early.

Employer: AR Systems Inc.

Location: West Chester, PA (On-site, local only)

Type: Full-time (long-term FTE/contract)

Salary: Not listed

Experienced Swiss lathe programmer role working on Star SR series machines making tight-tolerance medical device components. You’ll program, set up, and optimize CNC Swiss lathes, develop processes, and support machinists on the floor.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.