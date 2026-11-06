🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in West Chester

Looking for a new feline friend in West Chester, PA? These adoptable cats and kittens at Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

A sleek little house panther, Spooky is a black baby kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. If you’ve been wanting a playful young cat to bond with, she could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Shelter staff are still getting to know Misha, a lovely tan/fawn adult cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Misha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Sphynx

Sphynx Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Elaine is a young Sphynx kitten with a striking white look. Staff are still learning her personality, so this is a great time to visit and see if she’s the right fit for you.

👉 Meet Elaine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Pumpkin is an adorable orange/red baby kitten—perfect for anyone who loves classic orange cats. He’s ready for a family to help him grow up happy and confident.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Sphynx

Sphynx Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Monica is another white Sphynx baby at the shelter. Staff are still getting to know her, so a meet-and-greet is the best way to see her unique charm in person.

👉 Meet Monica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Phone: (610) 692-6113

Gabby is a black-and-white tuxedo kitten. The team is still learning her personality, but if you love that classic tuxedo look, she’s worth a visit.

👉 Meet Gabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, call Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester at (610) 692-6113 or stop by 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.