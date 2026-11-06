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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in West Chester
Looking for a new feline friend in West Chester, PA? These adoptable cats and kittens at Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester are hoping for loving homes.
Spooky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
A sleek little house panther, Spooky is a black baby kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. If you’ve been wanting a playful young cat to bond with, she could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Misha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Shelter staff are still getting to know Misha, a lovely tan/fawn adult cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion.
👉 Meet Misha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elaine
- Breed: Sphynx
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Elaine is a young Sphynx kitten with a striking white look. Staff are still learning her personality, so this is a great time to visit and see if she’s the right fit for you.
👉 Meet Elaine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Pumpkin is an adorable orange/red baby kitten—perfect for anyone who loves classic orange cats. He’s ready for a family to help him grow up happy and confident.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monica
- Breed: Sphynx
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Monica is another white Sphynx baby at the shelter. Staff are still getting to know her, so a meet-and-greet is the best way to see her unique charm in person.
👉 Meet Monica and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gabby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
Gabby is a black-and-white tuxedo kitten. The team is still learning her personality, but if you love that classic tuxedo look, she’s worth a visit.
👉 Meet Gabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, call Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester at (610) 692-6113 or stop by 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 to meet them in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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