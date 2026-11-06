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West Chester

🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in West Chester

8 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in West Chester, PA? These adoptable cats and kittens at Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester are hoping for loving homes.

Spooky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOeO2_1GoT6VxP00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
  • Phone: (610) 692-6113

A sleek little house panther, Spooky is a black baby kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. If you’ve been wanting a playful young cat to bond with, she could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Misha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WujyQ_1GoT6VxP00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Fawn
  • Adoption fee: $125
  • Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
  • Phone: (610) 692-6113

Shelter staff are still getting to know Misha, a lovely tan/fawn adult cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion.
👉 Meet Misha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Elaine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yhg0a_1GoT6VxP00
  • Breed: Sphynx
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
  • Phone: (610) 692-6113

Elaine is a young Sphynx kitten with a striking white look. Staff are still learning her personality, so this is a great time to visit and see if she’s the right fit for you.
👉 Meet Elaine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pumpkin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlHha_1GoT6VxP00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
  • Phone: (610) 692-6113

Pumpkin is an adorable orange/red baby kitten—perfect for anyone who loves classic orange cats. He’s ready for a family to help him grow up happy and confident.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Monica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G86kv_1GoT6VxP00
  • Breed: Sphynx
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
  • Phone: (610) 692-6113

Monica is another white Sphynx baby at the shelter. Staff are still getting to know her, so a meet-and-greet is the best way to see her unique charm in person.
👉 Meet Monica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gabby

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
  • Phone: (610) 692-6113

Gabby is a black-and-white tuxedo kitten. The team is still learning her personality, but if you love that classic tuxedo look, she’s worth a visit.
👉 Meet Gabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, call Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester at (610) 692-6113 or stop by 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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