undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in West Chester
West Chester has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are already in local care and are looking for safe, loving homes.
Jack
- Breed: Pomeranian / Bernese Mountain Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Angel's Retreat
- Health: All Angel’s Retreat dogs are fully vetted, including spay/neuter, microchipping, and vaccinations.
- Background: Came from a commercial breeding facility (puppy mill) in Lancaster County and is now safe in rescue care.
👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salvatore Sniffalotti
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Angel's Retreat
- Health: Fully vetted with spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and needed medical care.
- Notes: Staff are still getting to know him; he’ll thrive with a family ready to provide exercise, enrichment, positive reinforcement training, and socialization.
👉 Meet Salvatore Sniffalotti and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squirt
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Angel's Retreat
- Health: Fully vetted, including spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and any needed medical care.
- Notes: Staff are still learning his personality; he’ll do best with a home that can offer time to adjust, training, and socialization.
👉 Meet Squirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Morticia
- Breed: Pomeranian / Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Angel's Retreat
- Background: Surrendered from a commercial breeding facility (puppy mill) in Lancaster County.
- Health: Fully vetted with spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and other needed care.
👉 Meet Morticia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sally
- Breed: Pomeranian / Bernese Mountain Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Angel's Retreat
- Background: Also surrendered from a puppy mill in Lancaster County.
- Health: Fully vetted, including spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and any needed medical care.
👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snowflake
- Breed: Pomeranian / Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Angel's Retreat
- Background: Came from a puppy mill in Lancaster County and previously had a very difficult life. She is slowly learning to trust her new surroundings.
- Health: Fully vetted with spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and other needed care.
- Ideal home: A patient, understanding family willing to give her time and gentle support.
👉 Meet Snowflake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Samson
- Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Angel's Retreat
- Health: Fully vetted, including neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and any needed medical care.
- Notes: Staff are still getting to know him; he’ll benefit from exercise, enrichment, and positive reinforcement training.
👉 Meet Samson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peanut
- Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Angel's Retreat
- Background: Found as a stray and brought to safety by GoodBoy Dog Recovery. Originally purchased from a puppy mill, then surrendered when he became very ill and needed more care than his owner could afford. Now safe and recovering in rescue.
- Health: Receiving full vetting, including spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and medical care.
👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cedar
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: Staff are still getting to know him; a full bio is coming soon.
Peso
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (older puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: Described as a handsome older puppy ready for his forever home. You can visit the shelter to meet him in person.
Tallahassee
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester
- Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- Phone: (610) 692-6113
- Notes: Staff are still getting to know him; a full bio will be added by the shelter.
👉 Meet Tallahassee on adoptapet
Cowboy
- Breed: Maltese / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Angel's Retreat
- Background: Owner surrender after his previous family gave up his parents, saying they were moving out of the country. After his parents were shaved due to severe matting, the rescue discovered his mom had very recently had puppies and was still producing milk, leading them to Cowboy.
- Health: Fully vetted, including neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and any needed medical care.
👉 Meet Cowboy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near West Chester, PA, please consider visiting Angel’s Retreat or the Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester to meet these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.