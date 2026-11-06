🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in West Chester

West Chester has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are already in local care and are looking for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Pomeranian / Bernese Mountain Dog mix

Pomeranian / Bernese Mountain Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Angel's Retreat

Health: All Angel’s Retreat dogs are fully vetted , including spay/neuter, microchipping, and vaccinations .

All Angel’s Retreat dogs are , including . Background: Came from a commercial breeding facility (puppy mill) in Lancaster County and is now safe in rescue care.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Angel's Retreat

Health: Fully vetted with spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and needed medical care .

Fully vetted with . Notes: Staff are still getting to know him; he’ll thrive with a family ready to provide exercise, enrichment, positive reinforcement training, and socialization.

👉 Meet Salvatore Sniffalotti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Angel's Retreat

Health: Fully vetted, including spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and any needed medical care .

Fully vetted, including . Notes: Staff are still learning his personality; he’ll do best with a home that can offer time to adjust, training, and socialization.

👉 Meet Squirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian / Husky mix

Pomeranian / Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Angel's Retreat

Background: Surrendered from a commercial breeding facility (puppy mill) in Lancaster County.

Surrendered from a in Lancaster County. Health: Fully vetted with spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and other needed care.

👉 Meet Morticia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian / Bernese Mountain Dog mix

Pomeranian / Bernese Mountain Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Angel's Retreat

Background: Also surrendered from a puppy mill in Lancaster County.

Also surrendered from a in Lancaster County. Health: Fully vetted, including spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and any needed medical care.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian / Husky mix

Pomeranian / Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Angel's Retreat

Background: Came from a puppy mill in Lancaster County and previously had a very difficult life. She is slowly learning to trust her new surroundings.

Came from a in Lancaster County and previously had a very difficult life. She is her new surroundings. Health: Fully vetted with spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and other needed care .

Fully vetted with . Ideal home: A patient, understanding family willing to give her time and gentle support.

👉 Meet Snowflake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix

Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Angel's Retreat

Health: Fully vetted, including neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and any needed medical care .

Fully vetted, including . Notes: Staff are still getting to know him; he’ll benefit from exercise, enrichment, and positive reinforcement training.

👉 Meet Samson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix

Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Angel's Retreat

Background: Found as a stray and brought to safety by GoodBoy Dog Recovery. Originally purchased from a puppy mill, then surrendered when he became very ill and needed more care than his owner could afford. Now safe and recovering in rescue.

Found as a and brought to safety by GoodBoy Dog Recovery. Originally purchased from a puppy mill, then surrendered when he became very ill and needed more care than his owner could afford. Now safe and recovering in rescue. Health: Receiving full vetting, including spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and medical care.

👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: Staff are still getting to know him; a full bio is coming soon.

👉 Meet Cedar on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (older puppy)

Baby (older puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: Described as a handsome older puppy ready for his forever home. You can visit the shelter to meet him in person.

👉 Meet Peso on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester

Location: 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Phone: (610) 692-6113

Notes: Staff are still getting to know him; a full bio will be added by the shelter.

👉 Meet Tallahassee on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Shih Tzu mix

Maltese / Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Angel's Retreat

Background: Owner surrender after his previous family gave up his parents, saying they were moving out of the country. After his parents were shaved due to severe matting, the rescue discovered his mom had very recently had puppies and was still producing milk, leading them to Cowboy.

Owner surrender after his previous family gave up his parents, saying they were moving out of the country. After his parents were shaved due to severe matting, the rescue discovered his mom had very recently had puppies and was still producing milk, leading them to Cowboy. Health: Fully vetted, including neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and any needed medical care.

👉 Meet Cowboy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near West Chester, PA, please consider visiting Angel’s Retreat or the Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester to meet these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.