📣 West Chester, PA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Openings

West Chester has a nice mix of hands-on local roles and higher-level sales careers right now. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: COCOON

COCOON Location: West Chester, PA (in-person, based at the Design Studio)

(in-person, based at the Design Studio) Type: Full-time or part-time (flexible)

Salary: Not listed

Active, physical marketing role where you set up events, install displays, decorate spaces, and manage marketing inventory. Great fit if you like working with your hands, don’t want a desk job, and are happy to work some evenings and weekends to support community events.

Employer: Thinc Forward

Location: West Chester, PA (national, remote-friendly sales role)

(national, remote-friendly sales role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior enterprise technology sales role focused on dental and healthcare organizations across the U.S. You’ll open and grow strategic accounts, sell IT and cybersecurity services, work with C‑level leaders, and travel as needed. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and work-from-home benefits.

Employer: HOTWORX West Chester

Location: West Chester, PA (in-person, local field work)

(in-person, local field work) Type: Other (hourly + commission)

Salary: $18.00–$30.00 per hour + commission & bonuses

Fun, fitness-focused field marketing job where you visit local businesses, work community events, and generate leads and memberships for the studio. Comes with a free HOTWORX membership, flexible schedule, and is ideal if you’re outgoing, know the local area, and have at least 1 year of sales experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.