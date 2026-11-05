🎓 West Chester, PA Teaching Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Chester has some nice options right now if you like working with kids and helping people learn. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: The Goddard School of West Goshen

The Goddard School of West Goshen Location: West Chester, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.00–$25.00 per hour

NAEYC-accredited and Keystone STARS 4 rated school serving children 6 weeks to 6 years. You’ll lead a classroom, create lesson plans, guide an assistant teacher, and keep kids safe and engaged. Solid benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) with match) and ongoing training hours.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Brandywine

Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Not listed

Teach water-based group exercise classes and promote healthy living in a community-focused YMCA. Perks include free family YMCA membership, program discounts, retirement contributions, and paid training. Great fit if you’re certified in group exercise and love leading active classes.

Employer: Spanish Exploradores

Location: West Chester, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 2–10 hours/week, weekday afternoons)

Part-time (about 2–10 hours/week, weekday afternoons) Pay: $50.00–$70.00 per hour

Lead fun, after-school Spanish classes for K–5 students using ready-made curriculum and materials. Ideal if you’re fluent in Spanish and English, have classroom experience, and enjoy games, music, and storytelling with kids.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have room to grow and adjust roles for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.