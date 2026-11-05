undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 West Chester, PA Teaching Jobs with Multiple Openings
West Chester has some nice options right now if you like working with kids and helping people learn. Here are a few local roles worth a look.
Lead Teacher – Early Childhood
- Employer: The Goddard School of West Goshen
- Location: West Chester, PA (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$25.00 per hour
NAEYC-accredited and Keystone STARS 4 rated school serving children 6 weeks to 6 years. You’ll lead a classroom, create lesson plans, guide an assistant teacher, and keep kids safe and engaged. Solid benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) with match) and ongoing training hours.
Aqua Group Exercise Instructor
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Brandywine
- Location: West Chester, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Teach water-based group exercise classes and promote healthy living in a community-focused YMCA. Perks include free family YMCA membership, program discounts, retirement contributions, and paid training. Great fit if you’re certified in group exercise and love leading active classes.
Spanish Enrichment Teacher – After School
- Employer: Spanish Exploradores
- Location: West Chester, PA (in person)
- Type: Part-time (about 2–10 hours/week, weekday afternoons)
- Pay: $50.00–$70.00 per hour
Lead fun, after-school Spanish classes for K–5 students using ready-made curriculum and materials. Ideal if you’re fluent in Spanish and English, have classroom experience, and enjoy games, music, and storytelling with kids.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have room to grow and adjust roles for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.