🚌 West Chester, PA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

West Chester has some solid driving and delivery roles right now, from big national brands to a local market. Good mix of steady hours, outdoor work, and chances to stay active.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver pizzas around town, help in the store, and keep things running smoothly. You’ll take phone orders, prep food, handle cash, and drive orders to customers’ doors, including apartments and multi-story buildings.

Employer: UPS

Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages in local neighborhoods—no driving the truck. This is a very active outdoor job with flexible day-to-day schedules and a chance to get your foot in the door with a major employer.

Employer: Colonial Village Meat Market

Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Local delivery role with routes usually under 45 minutes from town, plus steady customer interaction. Includes lifting, basic paperwork, and a 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—transportation roles tend to fill fast around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.