🎨 West Chester, PA Creative Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $75K

West Chester’s creative scene is busy right now—TV, design, and marketing teams are all hiring. If you’re into style, sets, or content, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: QVC

QVC Location: West Chester, PA (onsite at HQ)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work behind the scenes on live TV for QVC and HSN, styling models for apparel and accessory shows. Great fit if you have 2+ years of fashion styling, love fast-paced live production, and can work a flexible schedule (including nights, weekends, and holidays).

Employer: Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions

Location: West Chester, PA (in person, local travel)

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Create short-form video content that shows off customer stories, results, and company culture across PA, NJ, and DE branches. You’ll film, edit, and manage the media library, with 2–3 days a week of local travel and lots of room for creative ideas and growth.

Employer: Concept Kitchen and Bath

Location: West Chester, PA (in person)

Salary: $40,000–$52,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Join a design team working on residential remodels and commercial renovations. You’ll help with concepts, drafting, material selection, and site visits—perfect if you have a design degree and skills in SketchUp, AutoCAD, Revit, Rhino, and Adobe Creative Suite.

Employer: QVC

QVC Location: West Chester, PA (onsite at HQ)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Build and paint TV sets and scenery for QVC and HSN using wood, metal, foam, and more. Ideal if you have 2+ years in set construction or carpentry, are comfortable with power tools, and can help with set assembly, rigging, and warehouse upkeep.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.