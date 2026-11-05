📋 West Chester, PA Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

West Chester has some solid admin roles right now, from healthcare front desks to senior living and office management. If you like keeping things organized and people taken care of, these are worth a look.

Employer: Robert Half (for a local client)

Robert Half (for a local client) Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle day-to-day office operations plus light bookkeeping like A/P, A/R, invoicing, expenses, and payroll/timecards. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in office admin at a public accounting firm, know Microsoft 365 and QuickBooks Online, and enjoy being the go-to person for staff, vendors, and clients.

Employer: AFC Urgent Care

Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts

Be the first smile patients see at a busy urgent care clinic. You’ll greet patients, manage check-in/check-out, verify insurance, handle payments, and keep the front desk running smoothly. Great fit if you have prior medical front desk experience, know EMR systems, and like a fast-paced, people-focused environment.

Employer: Wellington at Hershey's Mill – Senior Lifestyle Corporation

Location: West Chester, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$26.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO

Help new residents and families transition smoothly into a senior living community. You’ll plan move-ins and move-outs, coordinate apartment readiness, support tours and outreach, and keep details organized in the CRM. Good for someone detail-oriented, warm, and organized, with comfort using Word, Excel, and CRM tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.