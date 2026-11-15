West Chester Township has a solid mix of hands-on production and high-tech manufacturing roles right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already have experience in quality or operations.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.61 – $23.41/hour (bonus eligible)

(bonus eligible) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:30 AM – 3:00 PM

This is a great fit if you like working with your hands and want to learn fabrication. You’ll set up machines, cut and assemble pipe, and run industrial equipment with full training and solid benefits.

Employer: Resilience

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $90,000/year

Schedule: 6:00 AM – 6:30 PM, 2 days on / 2 off / 3 on / 3 off

Work in biomanufacturing quality, reviewing batch records, change controls, and investigations for a high-tech pharma site. Good match if you have QA, pharma, or operations experience and want a role with clear impact on how medicine is made.

Employer: SentriLock

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll assemble and repair electro-mechanical products, inspect finished goods, and help with shipping and logistics. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of hands-on work and problem-solving.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.