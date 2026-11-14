West Chester Township has some solid logistics and inventory roles open right now, from hands-on warehouse work to pharmacy inventory and a paid internship.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time internship/co-op

Full-time internship/co-op Salary: Not listed

Work with a leading North American steel producer on real production schedules, WIP inventory, and data analysis using Excel and SQL. Great fit for students in Supply Chain or Business (sophomore year completed by summer 2027) who want hands-on experience and a shot at future full-time roles.

Employer: CSI Pharmacy

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm) Salary: $22 – $28/hour (DOE)

Certified pharmacy tech role focused on inventory management for a national specialty pharmacy—ordering meds and supplies, tracking equipment, handling recalls, and keeping everything survey-ready. Good for someone who likes organized systems, can lift up to 50 lbs, and wants steady weekday hours.

Employer: YKK AP America

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20.84 – $25.25/hour (based on experience)

Key support role on the production team—unloading trucks, picking and preparing orders, loading outbound trucks, and keeping inventory accurate. Best for someone with warehouse/shipping experience who’s safety-focused and comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.