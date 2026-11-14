🚔 West Chester Township OH Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

West Chester Township has a nice mix of safety and security roles right now, from entry-level helpers to overnight pros. Good options here if you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you learn the fire protection trade while assisting techs with installing, servicing, and repairing fire safety systems for regular customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match/ESOP, paid time off, and training for career growth.

Employer: Funcity Adventure Park

Funcity Adventure Park Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $12.00 – $17.00 per hour

Great fit if you like working with kids and staying on your feet. You’ll watch activity areas, enforce safety rules, help with events, and respond to minor incidents, with flexible schedules and employee discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $17.51 per hour, weekly pay

Overnight role at a commercial real estate site, doing patrols, monitoring access, writing reports, and helping tenants and visitors. Includes benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and disability), paid training, and tools to pick up extra shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety roles often lead to bigger opportunities once you get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.