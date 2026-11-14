🏭 West Chester Township manufacturing: multiple solid openings

West Chester Township has some strong manufacturing roles right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady shifts. Here are several solid options with clear pay and duties so you can see what fits.

Employer: Barnes Aerospace

Barnes Aerospace Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30 p.m.–2:00 a.m.)

Pay: Not listed

Set up and run mechanical/hydraulic presses, check parts with precision tools, and support a fast-paced OEM aerospace operation. Needs 2+ years press set-up experience and a high school diploma or GED.

Employer: YKK AP America

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.84–$25.25 per hour (based on experience)

Use hand tools and machines to cut, fabricate, and assemble aluminum doors and frames, plus help with inventory and shipping. Good fit if you have 0–1 year fabrication or warehouse experience and can lift up to 100 lbs.

Employer: Crescent

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, 1st shift Pay: Not listed

Handle receiving, picking, packing, and shipping while safely operating forklifts (cherry picker, sit-down, stand-up, etc.). Great if you have prior forklift experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a fast-paced warehouse setting.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 4 p.m.–Midnight, overtime required)

Pay: Starting at $20.70 per hour

Support the Offset printing department by running jogger and guillotine machines, doing data entry, and driving a sit-down forklift and electric pallet jack. Requires a high school diploma or GED and comfort with physical, detail-focused work.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 4 p.m.–Midnight, overtime required)

Pay: $32.62–$37.52 per hour (based on experience)

Run and maintain a large-format Offset press, oversee print quality, and help train and lead press staff. Needs at least 1 year of Offset large-format press experience plus a high school diploma or GED.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.