🏥 West Chester Township OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in West Chester Township, with clinics and practices adding support staff to keep up with patient demand. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Focal Pointe Eye Care

Focal Pointe Eye Care Location: West Chester, OH (on-site)

West Chester, OH (on-site) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Independently owned eye care practice known for advanced diagnostic tech and specialty services (dry eye, myopia management, specialty contacts). Great fit if you already have optometric tech experience and want steady hours, close patient contact, and room to grow your skills.

Employer: AFC Urgent Care West Chester VOA

AFC Urgent Care West Chester VOA Location: West Chester, OH 45069 (in person)

West Chester, OH 45069 (in person) Type: PRN, Temporary (32–40 hrs/week expected)

(32–40 hrs/week expected) Pay: $18.00 – $21.50 per hour

Hands-on urgent care role with Day 1 medical, dental, and life insurance, plus 401(k) and CE opportunities. You’ll room patients, take vitals, collect specimens, give immunizations, and sometimes cover front desk—ideal if you’re a Certified MA with BLS and CPR looking for flexible but steady hours.

Employer: UC Health

Location: West Chester, OH

West Chester, OH Type: Full-time, First Shift

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based MA role in an Internal Medicine–Cardiology setting with a major academic health system. Mix of direct patient care (vitals, EKGs, labs) and admin work (scheduling, EMR documentation, coordinating tests), good if you want stable daytime hours and long-term growth in a large organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.