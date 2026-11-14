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🏥 West Chester Township OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in West Chester Township, with clinics and practices adding support staff to keep up with patient demand. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Optometric Technician
- Employer: Focal Pointe Eye Care
- Location: West Chester, OH (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Independently owned eye care practice known for advanced diagnostic tech and specialty services (dry eye, myopia management, specialty contacts). Great fit if you already have optometric tech experience and want steady hours, close patient contact, and room to grow your skills.
Medical Assistant – Urgent Care (PRN/Temporary)
- Employer: AFC Urgent Care West Chester VOA
- Location: West Chester, OH 45069 (in person)
- Type: PRN, Temporary (32–40 hrs/week expected)
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.50 per hour
Hands-on urgent care role with Day 1 medical, dental, and life insurance, plus 401(k) and CE opportunities. You’ll room patients, take vitals, collect specimens, give immunizations, and sometimes cover front desk—ideal if you’re a Certified MA with BLS and CPR looking for flexible but steady hours.
Medical Assistant – Internal Med/Cardiology, First Shift
- Employer: UC Health
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Type: Full-time, First Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based MA role in an Internal Medicine–Cardiology setting with a major academic health system. Mix of direct patient care (vitals, EKGs, labs) and admin work (scheduling, EMR documentation, coordinating tests), good if you want stable daytime hours and long-term growth in a large organization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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