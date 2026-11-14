🛒 West Chester Township Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Chester Township has a nice mix of steady retail jobs and flexible side gigs right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50/hour + performance bonuses

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, sick time, flex spending, company-paid life and AD&D, mileage reimbursement

Work mostly solo, moving between storage properties, helping customers choose units and supplies, and keeping the site clean and secure. Great fit if you like independence, steady hours (days only), and full benefits once you average 20+ hours.

Employer: RDSolutions

RDSolutions Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Productivity-based with guaranteed hourly minimum (where wage floor applies) + $200 sign-on bonus

Productivity-based with (where wage floor applies) + Benefits (part-time): Identity theft protection, 401(k) with match, paid drive time, mileage reimbursement

Flexible side hustle where you scan prices in grocery and retail stores using an app. You pick your hours within the client’s window, work independently, and can boost your pay as you get faster.

Employer: Meijer

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least $14.50/hour , based on experience and union scale

, based on experience and union scale Benefits: Weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with contributions, medical/dental/vision, paid parental leave, paid education assistance, development programs

Hands-on store role stocking shelves, setting prices, and keeping aisles organized while helping customers. Good for someone who likes physical work, staying busy, and wants room to grow in a big company.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time (retail hours, including evenings/weekends)

Full-time (retail hours, including evenings/weekends) Benefits: Bonus opportunities, 401(k) with company match, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and sick time, paid holidays + personal holiday, paid volunteer time off

Lead and train product specialists, help customers with flooring installation materials, and keep the department organized and well-priced. Nice step up if you have retail or sales experience and want leadership duties plus solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles in the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.