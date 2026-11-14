💰 West Chester Township, OH Finance Roles – Multiple Openings at Kemba

West Chester’s finance scene is busy right now, and Kemba Credit Union is doing a lot of the hiring. All of these roles are on-site at their Operations Center in West Chester, OH.

Employer: Kemba Credit Union

Kemba Credit Union Location: West Chester, OH (on-site)

West Chester, OH (on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle commercial and construction loan applications from start to finish, from meeting with members to preparing files for underwriting and closing. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of loan experience and enjoy detailed credit analysis plus regular weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm).

Employer: Kemba Credit Union

Kemba Credit Union Location: West Chester, OH (on-site)

West Chester, OH (on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review and underwrite direct and indirect loans, weighing risk and making approve/counter/deny decisions within Kemba’s guidelines. Best for someone with 3–5 years of underwriting or similar experience, strong math skills, and flexibility to work most Saturdays with a weekday off.

Employer: Kemba Credit Union

Kemba Credit Union Location: West Chester, OH (on-site)

West Chester, OH (on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and review loan documents, coordinate closings with branches, and handle funding and reconciliation for indirect auto loans and leases. Great step if you have 1–3 years of loan or office experience and like fast, detail-heavy work with lots of member and branch contact.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—Kemba often lists related roles and updates openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.