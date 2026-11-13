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🚧 West Chester Township has multiple skilled trades openings
West Chester Township is busy with hands-on work right now, especially for folks who like tools, metal, and big equipment. If you’ve got welding or mechanical skills, there are some solid full-time options here.
Welder – 1st Shift (TIG, Aerospace)
- Employer: Barnes Aerospace
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 6:00 am – 4:30 pm)
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on TIG welding thin aircraft parts (.015–.120") and working from drawings and templates. Good fit if you have 3+ years TIG experience, can handle exotic metals, and like steady weekday hours.
Welder – 2nd Shift (Weekend, TIG, Aerospace)
- Employer: Barnes Aerospace
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Type: Full-time, weekend 2nd shift (Fri–Sun, 6:00 am – 6:00 pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Same core work as the 1st shift role—TIG welding aircraft components and completing inspection paperwork—but on a three-day weekend schedule. Great if you want long shifts and more weekdays off.
(Duplicate 2nd shift listing also appears on Indeed: Welder 2nd shift)
Commercial Install Tech II (Alarm/Fire/CCTV)
- Employer: Everon
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll install and service commercial alarm, fire, CCTV, intercom, and access control systems with a lot of independence. Good for someone with 3+ years experience, strong code knowledge, and comfort working on ladders, lifts, and in tight spaces.
Trailer Technician / Mechanic – 1st Shift
- Employer: Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $28.75 – $35.25/hour
You’ll repair and rebuild 48' and 53' dry van trailers—suspension, brakes, electrical, doors, floors, plus welding and fabrication. Comes with weekly pay, benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k)), paid holidays and vacation, and a clean, modern shop.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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