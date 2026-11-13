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🚌 West Chester Township transportation jobs with multiple openings
West Chester Township has a steady flow of transportation work right now, from medical rides to long-haul freight and diesel tech roles. If you like being on the road or keeping trucks running, these are worth a look.
NEMT Driver
- Employer: Cincitransportcare
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour
Drive clients to medical appointments and therapy visits, helping them in and out of the vehicle when needed. Good fit if you’re reliable, kind, and want flexible hours with trips that may go into PA, IN, KY, and OH.
Truck Driver (OTR/Regional/Local) – Owner Operator
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: West Chester, OH (on the road)
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $0.50 – $0.70 per mile
Use your own truck to haul freight on OTR, regional, or local routes, with work on refrigerated, flatbed, and tanker trailers. Comes with fuel discounts, paid tolls, pet rider program, and referral bonuses.
Travel Diesel Technician / Mechanic
- Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions
- Location: West Chester / Cincinnati, OH (up to 100% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00 – $38.00 per hour, weekly pay
Keep medium and heavy-duty fleet trucks running with preventive maintenance and repairs while traveling to different sites. Includes $1,000 sign-on bonus, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid holidays, PTO, tool insurance, uniforms, boot allowance, and ASE support.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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