West Chester Township has a steady flow of transportation work right now, from medical rides to long-haul freight and diesel tech roles. If you like being on the road or keeping trucks running, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cincitransportcare

Cincitransportcare Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Drive clients to medical appointments and therapy visits, helping them in and out of the vehicle when needed. Good fit if you’re reliable, kind, and want flexible hours with trips that may go into PA, IN, KY, and OH.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: West Chester, OH (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time, Contract

Full-time, Contract Pay: $0.50 – $0.70 per mile

Use your own truck to haul freight on OTR, regional, or local routes, with work on refrigerated, flatbed, and tanker trailers. Comes with fuel discounts, paid tolls, pet rider program, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions

Location: West Chester / Cincinnati, OH (up to 100% travel )

(up to ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $38.00 per hour, weekly pay

Keep medium and heavy-duty fleet trucks running with preventive maintenance and repairs while traveling to different sites. Includes $1,000 sign-on bonus, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid holidays, PTO, tool insurance, uniforms, boot allowance, and ASE support.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.