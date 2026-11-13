West Chester Township has some strong engineering roles right now, especially if you like leading projects and building safer, smarter systems.

Below are a few standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,000 – $98,000 + bonus

Lead a team of engineers handling hardware, software, and network-level commissioning for HVAC and building automation projects. This role is great if you have deep HVAC controls experience and want to guide system design, improve processes, and mentor other engineers while earning solid pay and day-one benefits.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Pilot Chemical Company

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and improve process safety across multiple chemical manufacturing sites, from hazard analyses and risk matrices to training and corporate safety programs. Ideal if you have 7–10+ years in chemical or industrial process safety and want a high-impact role that shapes company-wide safety standards and supports a “Safety First” culture.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.