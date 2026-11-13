West Chester Township’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in aerospace, pharma, and packaging. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and strong benefits, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Resilience

Resilience Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (8-hour days)

Salary: $80,000–$117,500/year

Lead complex investigations in a cGMP biomanufacturing environment and drive root-cause and CAPA work across teams. Great fit if you have 5+ years in pharma or regulated manufacturing and want a mix of technical problem-solving and cross-functional leadership.

Employer: Resilience

Resilience Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, night shift (12-hour rotation)

Salary: $75,000–$112,500/year

Run a packaging/manufacturing line on nights, leading technicians and owning safety, quality, and output for your shift. This role is ideal if you have supervisory experience in cGMP manufacturing and want leadership responsibility plus relocation assistance.

Employer: Barnes Aerospace

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, weekend days (Fri–Sun, 6am–6pm)

Salary: Not listed

Operate and set up CNC laser and production machines for aerospace parts while using precision tools like calipers and micrometers. Good for someone with manufacturing or aerospace experience who wants a compressed weekend schedule.

Employer: Barnes Aerospace

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, weekend schedule

Salary: Not listed

Program and run EDM and CNC machines, handle first/in-process/last piece inspections, and help improve existing jobs. Best for candidates with 3+ years EDM/CNC experience who like detailed, technical machining work.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Starting at $20.70/hour

Support production on a corrugated/packaging line, checking glue and starch adhesion, registration, and helping operators keep quality on track. Great entry-to-mid level role if you have a high school diploma, die cut experience, and can work evenings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training, growth, and nearby roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.