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🍽️ West Chester Township OH: Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs
West Chester Township has some solid food and café jobs right now, with options for both full-time and temporary work. Good mix of entry-level roles, flexible shifts, and room to grow.
Customer Service Associate – Morning & Weekday Closing
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Starting pay: $14.00/hour
Front-of-house role taking drive-thru orders, running food, cleaning the dining room, and chatting with guests. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year.
Cook – Evening & Late Night Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Starting pay: $14.00/hour
Back-of-house kitchen role cooking chicken finger meals in a fast, high-energy setting. Entry-level friendly with paid training, weekly pay, flexible shifts, and clear growth paths into roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer.
Barista – Temporary
- Employer: Barnes & Noble
- Location: West Chester, OH, US
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Café role inside the bookstore making drinks, running the register, stocking, and keeping the café tidy. Good fit if you like books, people, and staying busy; offers employee discount and tiered benefits depending on weekly hours.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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