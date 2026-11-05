🍽️ West Chester Township OH: Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs

West Chester Township has some solid food and café jobs right now, with options for both full-time and temporary work. Good mix of entry-level roles, flexible shifts, and room to grow.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $14.00/hour

Front-of-house role taking drive-thru orders, running food, cleaning the dining room, and chatting with guests. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $14.00/hour

Back-of-house kitchen role cooking chicken finger meals in a fast, high-energy setting. Entry-level friendly with paid training, weekly pay, flexible shifts, and clear growth paths into roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer.

Employer: Barnes & Noble

Location: West Chester, OH, US

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Café role inside the bookstore making drinks, running the register, stocking, and keeping the café tidy. Good fit if you like books, people, and staying busy; offers employee discount and tiered benefits depending on weekly hours.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.