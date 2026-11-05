🏭 West Chester Township Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Openings

West Chester Township is busy with hands-on, well-paid manufacturing work right now. If you like making, fixing, or running machines, there’s solid opportunity here.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Pay: Starting at $22.78/hour

Entry-level path into packaging production with full training on folder/gluer machines. You’ll set up the feed section, help the operator, keep things clean and safe, and can grow into a full Folder Gluer Operator role. Includes vacation, holidays, and a full benefits package.

Employer: KC Robotics Inc.

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, up to 35% travel

Full-time, up to Pay: $25.00 – $33.00/hour

Hands-on role with industrial robots (Fanuc, ABB, Kuka, Yaskawa) doing programming, system builds, and field service at customer sites. Good fit if you’ve got a few years of automation/robotics experience and want steady work plus strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Thaler Defense Systems (Thaler Machine Company)

Location: Listed as Springboro, OH (role posted under West Chester area)

Listed as (role posted under West Chester area) Type: Full-time, 2nd (3pm–11:30pm) or 3rd (11pm–7:30am) shift

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

You’ll set up and run CNC mills and lathes making precision aerospace and defense parts. Great if you can read blueprints, hold tight tolerances, and like problem-solving on the shop floor.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00pm–11:00pm)

Full-time, Pay: $34.50+/hour plus $2/hour shift differential, quarterly bonuses

Industrial maintenance role in a digital printing/packaging plant. You’ll troubleshoot motors, drives, conveyors, hydraulics, pneumatics, and more. Strong benefits, 80 hours of vacation after 6 months, and a company known for promoting from within.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.