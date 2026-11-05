🚧 West Chester Township OH Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Chester Township has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level training roles to skilled mechanic work. If you like working with your hands and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom Location: West Chester Township, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hr during training; experienced techs earn $60K–$80K/yr+

Start with basic computer repair skills and train into a full appliance service tech career in a recession-proof trade. Paid hands-on training, no experience required, no weekends or holidays, strong benefits, and a company vehicle after training make this a rare entry-level path with real long-term income potential.

Employer: West Shore Home

West Shore Home Location: West Chester / Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: Approx. $17–$20/hr (good faith range)

Join a large, fast-growing home remodel company installing replacement windows and exterior doors. Monday–Friday schedule starting at 6:30 AM, paid training, full health benefits, 401(k) with match, and room to grow if you like carpentry, remodeling, or just want to learn the trade.

Employer: Trailines, Inc

Trailines, Inc Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$32/hr

Shop-based role doing semi trailer repair with welding, fabrication, mechanical, electrical, and body work. Day shift Monday–Friday with overtime available, weekly pay, paid vacation and holidays, uniforms, tool/boot program, and full medical/dental/vision plus company-paid life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.