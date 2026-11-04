🚚 West Chester Township, OH Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

West Chester Township has some solid logistics and warehouse roles open right now, from hands-on package work to office-based coordination. If you like fast-paced days and keeping products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx (Federal Express Corporation)

FedEx (Federal Express Corporation) Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Part-time, seasonal Pay: $19.10–$20.10/hour, paid weekly

Fast, physical warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Good fit if you want a workout while you work, with tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, and benefits options even for part-timers.

Employer: Harmon (an Apogee company)

(an Apogee company) Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Office + manufacturing mix where you coordinate materials, inventory, and production schedules for building façade projects. Nice option if you’re organized, like Excel, and want career growth, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and tuition help.

Employer: S&S Activewear

Location: West Chester, OH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 4:00am–12:30pm

Full-time, Monday–Friday Pay: $19.57/hour

Hands-on warehouse role doing cycle counts, discrepancy checks, and RF scanner work. Great if you like early shifts, staying active, and want benefits, 401(k) with 3% company contribution, apparel discounts, and promotion opportunities.

Employer: World Group / ContainerPort Group

Location: West Chester, OH (serving Columbus terminal)

Type: Contract

Contract Pay: Not listed

Customer-focused role supporting a trucking terminal fleet—you’ll handle orders, shipment updates, and problem-solving in a busy office setting. Good match if you have trucking or dispatch experience and want benefits, 401(k) with up to 6% match, PTO, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.