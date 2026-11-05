Friends Book Sale at Wilmington-Stroop Library

The Dayton Metro Library – Wilmington-Stroop Branch will hold a Friends of the Library Book Sale on Saturday, November 7. Friends of the Library members can shop from 9:30–11:30 AM, and the public can shop from 11:30 AM–5 PM. Used books, movies, music, and audiobooks for all ages will be sold for $1.00 each, and AV items are buy one, get three free. Learn about becoming a Friend of the Library: Become a member.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dayton Metro Library