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Dayton

Friends Book Sale at Wilmington-Stroop Library

6 days ago
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The Dayton Metro Library – Wilmington-Stroop Branch will hold a Friends of the Library Book Sale on Saturday, November 7. Friends of the Library members can shop from 9:30–11:30 AM, and the public can shop from 11:30 AM–5 PM. Used books, movies, music, and audiobooks for all ages will be sold for $1.00 each, and AV items are buy one, get three free. Learn about becoming a Friend of the Library: Become a member.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dayton Metro Library

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