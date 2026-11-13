West Caldwell’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in packaging and warehouse work. If you like hands-on jobs with steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Carrier Enterprise Location: West Caldwell, NJ

Type: Part-time (warehouse + counter sales)

Part-time (warehouse + counter sales) Pay: $20–$23/hour

This role mixes warehouse work (forklift, loading/unloading) with branch sales and customer service for HVAC parts. Good fit if you have 2–3 years warehouse experience, like staying active, and want part-time hours with a big national company.

Employer: Vitaquest

Location: West Caldwell, NJ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–12:00 am , overtime available)

Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, , overtime available) Pay: $18–$22/hour

You’ll run a packaging line, assign workers, keep quality checks on track, and train team members. Great for someone with packaging line experience who wants steady nights, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Vitaquest

Location: West Caldwell, NJ

Type: Full-time, 1st & 2nd shifts (Mon–Fri, 6:00 am–2:30 pm or 3:30 pm–12:00 am , overtime available)

Full-time, 1st & 2nd shifts (Mon–Fri, or , overtime available) Pay: $19–$22/hour

Run and set up packaging machines, keep records, and watch quality and safety. Good match if you have 1+ year packaging line experience and basic mechanical skills and want full-time hours with benefits.

Employer: Vitaquest

Location: West Caldwell, NJ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:15 pm–11:45 pm )

Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $55,000–$65,000/year

Lead multiple packaging teams (Line Leaders, Machine Operators, etc.), handle production goals, safety, and documentation. Best for someone with supervisory experience and 3+ years as a packaging line leader looking for a stable leadership role with full benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.